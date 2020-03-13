Time To Brand Announces the Entrance of the FAST Group Brands in Portugal and Spain

Press Releases Time To Brand Lda Press Release

Time To Brand assumes officially the sales representation of the brands Buddy Toys, Buxton, Catler, Fieldmann, Lamart, Retlux, Sencor, Stell and Yenkee, to Portugal and Spain, after a promising start of the sales representation of the brands S3Plus and HP on memory and SSD (solid state drives) businesses, which took place in the second semester of 2019.



To Marco Vicente, Head of Sales and Marketing of Time To Brand, “The introduction of the FAST group product portfolio in Portugal and Spain, will definitely bring additional business opportunities for the entire supply chain, and will contribute to an improvement of the offer, in many different consumer product categories. The distribution channel will thus have a partner who can offer a wide range of products, covering different non-competitive businesses between themselves, from small home appliances to personal care, computer, TV and audio accessories, office supplies, toys, electrical and bricolage tools, offering a full consumer product solution. On the other hand, the final customer in Portugal and Spain will finally have access to the products of a manufacturer who is nowadays a quality reference player in the Eastern European market.”



Time To Brand also announced that the first products will start to become available in the main retail stores in the region, until the end of April 2020.



Marco Vicente

Head of Sales and Marketing for Time To Brand Lda

mvicente@timetobrand.pt

