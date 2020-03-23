PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
California-Based JPR Systems Continues to Support Customers with Process Measurement & Control Equipment


Brea, CA, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- JPR Systems, the leading manufacturer's representative and service provider of process measurement and control equipment on the West Coast, remains open for business and ready to support customers in a variety of industries with products, services and solutions from top manufacturers, to keep their facilities running smoothly and profitably.

In this time of uncertainty, the company continues to support customers in obtaining measurement and control devices for the food & beverage, water & wastewater, oil & gas, life sciences, chemical, power & energy, and primaries & metal industries, in a variety of ways.

JPR Systems has implemented the following measures to help ensure customer’s continuity of business and unplanned downtime:

-Frequent communication with manufacturing partners who continue to remain operational and support standard lead times with no identified supply chain disruptions.
-Account Managers are available for support at customer facility. If site access is restricted, remote support tools are in place including: remote consultations and meetings, virtual equipment demonstrations, and RealWare HMI Headsets for mobile technicians with audio/visual to access your situation
-Main phone 800-478-1002 is staffed from 8am - 5pm. Emails at sales@jprsystems.com are answered the same day
-As always, JPR Systems employees continue to work in a responsible and safe manner
-Offices available in Southern, Central and Northern California to serve customers in California, Western Nevada and Hawaii.
