Local Businessman Answers Call from Rep. Kevin Brady to Help Manufacturer Life-Saving Equipment

Jake Kelly, local Businessman & General Counsel for Bison ProFab, Inc. is working with local Emergency Services Districts as well as the Federal Government in order to assist with manufacturing of critical equipment.

"Right now, it's all hands on deck," and we understand that COVID-19 is quickly creating a dramatic shortage of ventilators in our nation," said Kelly. "That is why Bison is committed to following the governor's employee safety mandates while continuing to do our part for the greater good." MAGNOLIA, TX, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Monday Bison ProFab, Inc received word from State Rep. Kevin Brady's office that there was a critical shortage and an urgent need for more ventilators in the United States.Since 1996 Bison ProFab, Inc. has been producing industrial enclosures domestically as well as internationally and immediately committed to join this effort.Jake Kelly, General Counsel for Bison said that he credits the employees for working together and following the instructions for social distancing to battle this global pandemic."As we're deemed an essential business and critical to the supply chain, Bison will remain open and continue to serve," said Kelly."Right now, it's all hands on deck," and we understand that COVID-19 is quickly creating a dramatic shortage of ventilators in our nation," said Kelly. "That is why Bison is committed to following the governor's employee safety mandates while continuing to do our part for the greater good." Contact Information Bison ProFab, Inc.

Jake Kelly

800-825-5805



www.bisonprofab.com



