Software Engineer at Solution Analysts Becomes Associate Android Developer

Solution Analysts is one of the few IT companies that emphasize on research and innovation in the thriving IT sector. Recently, one of the software engineers at Solution Analysts is certified by Google as an Associate Android Developer.

Since inception, Solution Analysts, a renowned enterprise software development company, has kept the tradition of remaining updated with the latest market trends and technological advancements. As a result, many of its software engineers have achieved certificates from Google and AWS in various technologies. The company has a strong workforce of over 200 dedicated professionals to build next-gen software for modern enterprises.



Recently, Sanket Vekariya, a Software Engineer at Solution Analysts, has achieved Google Certificate as an Associate Android Developer after successfully completed the Developers Certification Program requirements. Sanket has got this recognition along with his colleague Mr. Amit Prajapati. With this reputed certificate, Sanket has joined the group of several engineers at Solution Analysts who have already achieved this certificate.



While asking about this certification, Mr. Sanket elaborated about his role at Solution Analysts and his interests along with the motivational factor. In his words, “At Solution Analysts, we have an excellent work culture that motivates us to excel in our domain of expertise. As a software engineer, my role is to develop native and cross-platform mobile apps. I have hands-on experience in Kotlin, Java, and Flutter to develop enterprise-grade app solutions. Researching, designing, implementing, and managing the code in the best possible way to deliver a seamless product is all I have to do here. Additionally, I used to share and explore the knowledge and experience with fellow engineers.”



