Dr. Elizabeth Newlon, Director, NERA Economic Consulting to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast

Jersey City, NY, April 08, 2020 --(



Event Summary:



Class actions alleging labor law violations continue to hound employers throughout the country. As the volume of these cases increases, new court rulings also continue to emerge and reshape the litigation landscape.



Emerging legal changes in relation to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are also expected to significantly impact employers as well as the ongoing class action trends.



In this live webcast, labor and employment law experts Elizabeth Newlon (NERA Economic Consulting) and Jennifer A. Riley (Seyfarth Shaw LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent trends in employment class actions along with the best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies considering the current risk issues.



Key Issues:



Litigation Trends from 2019 – 2020

Key Supreme Court Decisions

Hot Issues to Watch in 2020

Settlement Trends

Guidance for Performing a Reduction in Force - How to Avoid Disparate Treatment and Disparate Impact Claims

Keeping Accurate Records of Employee Work Time During COVID-19 - Why is It Important?

Independent Contractor Laws and Joint Employer Liabilities – Important Considerations for Firms Shifting to Flexible Workforce in Response to Disruptions Due to COVID-19



About Dr. Elizabeth Newlon



During her 15 years as an economic consultant and testifying expert, Dr. Newlon has prepared expert reports, testified, and consulted on matters involving a wide range of topics related to FLSA, state labor law, and antitrust wage suppression. Dr. Newlon has analyzed labor and antitrust claims in individual and class/collective actions (addressing questions at certification, liability, and damages phases).



In labor litigation, Dr. Newlon has significant experience with contractor misclassification, joint-employer claims, and allegations of wage and hour law violations. She has written reports and testified about classwide liability and performed damages calculations for wage and hour allegations, including extensive experience with violations of California labor statutes resulting in unpaid overtime, incorrect regular-rate calculation, missed meal penalties, timesheet rounding bias, and waiting-time and itemization penalties.



About NERA Economic Consulting



NERA Economic Consulting is a global leader in economic analysis and consulting. With nearly 400 experts in 25 offices around the world, the firm applies economic, finance, and quantitative principles to solve complex business challenges and legal questions. Our experts advise clients and, when necessary testify, on some of today’s most difficult problems in the fields of antitrust and competition, intellectual property, securities and finance, transfer pricing, and energy, communications, and infrastructure issues. NERA is known for providing clear, independent, defensible analysis innovation in the application of economics, statistics, and data analysis.



About The Knowledge Group, LLC

The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



