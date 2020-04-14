Eliminate Pre-Printed Red Forms When Correcting W2 and W3 When Utilizing Latest ezW2Correction

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

The latest ezW2Correction software is helping businesses cut costs by eliminating the need for pre-printed W2 and W3 correction forms. Download and test drive this software at halfpricesoft.com.

Chicago, IL, April 14, 2020 --(



Another time saving feature offered in ezW2Correction is a quick data import feature that imports employee and certain W2 data from .csv file - a common format used by spreadsheet software, as well as e-file document.



“W2C and W3C pre-printed forms are never required with the latest ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Priced from only $49, (single user, paper printing version) the new W2 Form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. Try it today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



The main features include, but are not limited to:



- ezW2Correction software prints forms W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (SSA Approved)

- ezW2Correction fills data on pre-printed forms if preferred

- ezW2Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate



ezW2Correction software offers a no cost or obligation test drive. The software also comes with no cost support for the product for before, during and after purchase. To start the trial version, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



