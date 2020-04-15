Epixel to Introduce New Remote Working Features to Increase Productivity Foreseeing Similar Pandemic Times in Future

Press Releases Epixel Solutions Press Release

Epixel has announced that the team is presently developing additional features to their remote working tools for increasing the productivity of MLM companies.

Las Vegas, NV, April 15, 2020



The team is developing many extra features to their existing remote working tools



They assure that these bundle of tools will help MLM companies to increase their productivity.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great panic among the world. The spreading and the number of people infected are increasing day-after-day. The financial crisis following the pandemic will hit the world economy drastically. MLM or direct selling industry is no different.



However, the team behind the development of the world's most popular MLM system, Epixel MLM software, is doing a task now. They are adding more features to their existing remote working tools to ensure that their team can work remotely and increase productivity even during the times of pandemic in the future.



"Epixel MLM software is our flagship product and integrating our system puts an MLM business in automation. At present, the dashboard is accessible from anywhere, on any device. Direct selling companies can access their system from their home. Now our team has decided to add new features to the system to enhance more opportunities. With our new additions, the distributor network will be able to make sales by identifying more prospects through multiple marketing channels. That's not it, there are many more surprising modules to be launched. Now, you can enjoy our present features to ensure that remote working is carried out more efficiently. You can access them from our website. We'll notify you about the launch of additional remote working features ASAP," says Sajin Rajan, Co-founder of Epixel Solutions.



