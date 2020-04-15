Operation Dynamo Releases Site Redesign

Press Releases Operation Dynamo Press Release

Atlanta, GA, April 15, 2020 --(



Picking up print jobs is now à la carte. Volunteers can now select as many jobs as they want. The Dynamo team also made it easier for job submitters to place repeat orders. Frequently selected orders now have a quick select option. That said, the site still allow for custom jobs. You can still upload your own STL and DXF files. Finally, all the parts for medical construction job are now grouped.



How Operation Dynamo works:

Hospitals & medical professionals who require parts to be 3D printed will post a job listing, as well as an .stl file of the part that is needed to Operation Dynamo.



Volunteers then pickup print jobs within their capability to produce. Print jobs are then updated at every step of the construction process. After the part has been printed, Volunteers are then responsible for shipping that part to the requestor, and then updating the job through Operation Dynamo with the tracking number, as well as the shipping provider used.



If you would like to volunteer or submit jobs for medical equipment that can be 3D printed please visit operation dynamo dot org.



Or follow us on social:

on Reddit: /r/operationdynamo

Farzon Lotfi

678-587-8058



https://operationdynamo.org



