Rudolf Steiner CEO of Steiner Greves, announced today that they would be donating Half a Million Euros to help in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“These are challenging times for many of our employees and clients, their families and the local community. Our thoughts are with the many impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” said Rudolf Steiner, CEO of Steiner Greves. “It is a critical time for us to give back to the community and help authorities in the most affected areas.”



Other overseas borrowers that have contributed in a similar way are J.P. Morgan who donated $1 million to the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation; Societe Generale who have donated 150,000 yuan ($21,370) to the Hubei Charity Federation; and HSBC’s China entities who donated 7 million yuan ($1 million) to 10 hospitals in the province and the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



As well as the Banks, insurers have also joined the relief efforts including Allianz who have said they are setting up a 4 million yuan ($570,000) emergency fund relief to help fight the crisis. AIA, AXA, HSBC Life, Prudential and Tokio Marine have all offered to contribute further payouts to policyholders who have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



