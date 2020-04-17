Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Direct Narrative Press Release

Direct Narrative Announces Complimentary Consultations to Businesses During Coronavirus Crisis

Creative content agency offers help getting started with live streaming to brands looking to connect with customers during pandemic.

New York, NY, April 17, 2020



Small businesses are being hit hard, forced to furlough or lay off valuable employees as they scramble to ensure their survival. Every company has its role to play, whether it is producing ventilators, face masks and hand sanitizers or helping each other navigate and stay connected with the goal of a smoother transition to normalcy when the pandemic passes.



"While so many business owners are worried about how they will get through this, it's been really refreshing to see the businesses that are focusing their resources on how they can help the community," said Michel Said-Belkadi, Business Development at Oxygen Eventworks. "Andrew and the team at Direct Narrative have always been a pleasure to work with, and I applaud them for extending their insights to the community right now as we all feel the effects of this pandemic."



Prior to this crisis, live streaming had already become an increasingly viable marketing channel for brands, event producers and artists to communicate with their audience. In recent weeks, global events and conferences have been forced to either cancel, postpone or create a virtual offering. Direct Narrative is offering a complimentary one-pager to assist businesses in expanding their outreach to their audience in a time when in-person interactions are no longer an option.



Business conferences are being forced to rethink timelines and budgets for the rest of the year, with most shifting to a digital format to supplement the live event. Following the pandemic, live streaming will continue to be the future for businesses of all sizes, allowing companies to cast a wider net and reach hundreds of thousands of viewers at a fraction of the cost. The tools Direct Narrative are offering now will continue to be a useful solution as the industry adapts to the new normal.



"Livestreaming has always been an extremely engaging way of interacting with customers and fans, and as we face the challenges of a pandemic it has become a medium in the forefront of public consumption,” said Andrew Coury, CEO at Direct Narrative. “We wanted to offer companies help incorporating live streaming into their marketing strategy so they can capitalize on this rapidly evolving landscape."



"We are now in a time where everyone can live stream using nothing but their smartphone, and nearly anyone with an audience is taking a shot at it,” said Eric Daniel Horn, Executive Producer at Direct Narrative. “Utilizing live streaming is so powerful, but for some folks, the technology can be overwhelming. We created this one-pager to help business leaders think through the process of producing a high-quality live stream, in addition to offering free consulting services to any company that needs help figuring out the best route forward.”



Direct Narrative’s services include creative direction, content production, live streaming, media buying and production consulting. Its mission is to efficiently develop creative content that establishes a strong narrative for its clients' brand.



Eric Daniel Horn

646.481.7350



www.directnarrative.com



