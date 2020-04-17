PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Leading Insurance and Takaful Industry Expert Azlin Joins Nicholas Actuarial Solutions


Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading actuarial firm in Asia, has added Azlin Mohamad Noor, a household name in the Malaysian insurance and takaful industry, to the team, as Director of Financial Reporting Practice.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Azlin Mohahad Noor, an experienced insurance practitioner with more than 20 years working experience in the financial services industry, joins Nicholas Actuarial Solutions. Azlin will play a significant role in financial reporting initiatives, including IFRS 17 projects.

"Azlin is a significant addition to our team, she brings a wealth of expertise and experience. She will contribute significantly to our growing financial reporting practice," said Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary in Nicholas Actuarial Solutions.

Prior to this, Azlin held various senior roles across the insurance and takaful companies, where she led and built compliance and risk management teams from scratch.

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 5 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world class service and achievement. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
