Deb CarverOwens Author - The New Website is Finished with All the P's and Q's in Place. This Has Been 12 Years in the Making.

The dream is to be the very best author that can be had. She started reading books and has read them for many years. One day as she was reading, she thought that she would like to do this. She started reading the books in a different frame of mind paying attention to the way the author told the story. The strengths of the plots and the depth of the characters were particularly noted. She got in touch with one of her favorite authors who did a critique for her.

Here is a synopsis of all the offerings now ready:



· “Black Seven: Legend of Venetta” is a full-length science fiction novel which spotlights three courageous women from three different planets covering three different time periods being threatened by one disastrous machine.

· “Saga of Bazor” - which is also a full-length science fiction novel. The work starts on Earth with a woman that finds herself caught in an espionage trap between an agent from Bazor and a madman.

· "Experiences in Fishing" portrays a fishing trip to the lake which includes humorous events, serious subjects, definitions, and recipes.

· "Faith's Dark Stranger": a fiction eBook about a woman who has recurring nightmares of possibly something that happened in her past. She awakes moaning a most eerie sound and feels the constriction of her insides even after awakening.

· "Life's Like That": poetry that covers several emotions such as love, humor, love, other subjects, love. Oh, and did I say love? As you can see there are several poems about that subject.

· "Verria's Gift": the exciting sequel to "Saga of Bazor" about the Empress of Melentis who has lost her Emperor to a murderer and must carry on. She is flabbergasted when his spirit appears to her. Together, they solve the mystery of his death.



Deb CarverOwens has been working on this scenario for 12 years and has come to the knowledge that anything worth doing is not worth quitting. There are other works that have been written, such as, editorials, an article of interest, and even music. One of her quotes is:



“I know a little bit about a lot of things.”



