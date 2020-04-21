New York Supreme Court to Decide Whether the D'Arrigo Campaign Erred When It Served Weinstock with Legal Papers on Shabbat

Press Releases Weinstock for Congress Press Release Share Blog

Melanie D’Arrigo’s Congressional Campaign have filed a motion in New York State Supreme Court, alleging they did nothing wrong, when they served Weinstock with legal papers on Shabbat.





Both D’Arrigo and Weinstock are running for Congress in New York’s Third Congressional District, which includes sections of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. They are challenging Tom Suozzi, in the Democratic Primary, scheduled for June 23.



According to Weinstock, "Melanie D’Arrigo is going to have a tough time proving that I'm not that Jewish."



The Weinstock for Congress website not only includes numerous photos of Weinstock wearing yarmulkes, and speaking with Yeshiva students, but the website also includes language that appears to express Weinstock’s commitment to his faith, in unmistakable terms. According to Weinstock's website, he tells voters, “Being Jewish is important to me - it is a cornerstone of my life. That’s why I lived in Israel for six months, to immerse myself and learn, while attending Ben Gurion University. I also keep kosher and I strive to be a better Jew.”



Michael Weinstock’s campaign’s slogan is “Kvetching isn’t Enough!” and his announcement video was titled "Hip Kosher."



In order to get on the ballot, Congressional Candidates must submit 375 signatures of registered voters. The number was lowered by Governor Cuomo, who expressed safety concerns for both campaign volunteers and elderly voters. Back in March, Weinstock announced that he was halting the collection of signatures, because he did not want to risk exposing people to the Coronavirus.



The Weinstock campaign submitted almost twice the required amount of signatures and did not anticipate any legal challenges, especially considering the dangers presented by the emerging pandemic.



D’Arrigo’s lawyers allege that some of Weinstock’s signatures are “flagrantly fraudulent” and many of the voters are not registered Democrats who live in the district. D’Arrigo’s lawyers also allege that they did nothing wrong when they decided to serve Weinstock with legal papers on Shabbat.



D’Arrigo is represented by Arthur Schwartz, a prominent Manhattan election lawyer who frequently represents Bernie Sanders. Schwartz alleges, “None of the news clips on his website mention that he is a religious Jew, while he makes much of the fact that he is gay.”



Weinstock is a former firefighter and former sex crimes prosecutor. If he is elected, he will become the first 9/11 firefighter elected to Congress and the first openly-gay person to represent New York City or Long Island in Congress.



Weinstock will be representing himself at the hearing.



The proceeding will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, in Albany, at the State Supreme Courthouse. Justice Christina Ryba will hear the case. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the lawyers will be communicating with the court via Skype.



"Melanie and her lawyers should be ashamed of themselves” said Weinstock. “They are not only weaponizing the pandemic; they are also dragging me into court and saying I’m not Jewish enough, rather than simply admitting they screwed up. That is the definition of chutzpah."



Photo: Michael Weinstock, wearing a yarmulke, at the Queens County Pride Parade



