Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female Plus, the World’s First High-Fidelity Female Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care

TCCS Female Plus is the world's first "real" female form, high-fidelity, physiology-based simulator for advanced medical provider level trauma care on the battlefield and active shooter scenarios.





TCCS Female Plus joins OEI’s TCCS Plus male simulator in offering fully-realistic and anatomically accurate male and female patient simulators for extended training beyond the “golden hour” - the period of time following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical treatment will prevent death. The simulator’s clinical capabilities are designed to conform to the Joint Trauma System (JTS) Center of Excellence and Deployment Medicine training standards, including hemorrhage control, advanced airway management, closed head trauma identification, cardiac compromise, advanced respiratory disorders, intravenous cannulation, and monitoring.



“Before the release of TCCS Female, competitive solutions for female casualty care patient simulators were extremely unauthentic, with some simply offering a male simulator with an overlay representing female anatomy and genitalia, which end users have described to me as being very ‘unrealistic’,” said Paul Bernal, VP Global Business Development Government & Military for OEI. “With women now serving in active combat roles, there’s a critical operational need not just for male simulators but for a realistic, anatomically correct female trauma care simulator to break the gender barrier in tactical care and TCCS Female Plus fully satisfies that need.”



TCCS Female Plus is a ruggedized full body, wireless and tetherless, fully articulated simulator with lifelike soft tissue and skin, on-the-fly tablet control, and over 10 hours of continuous battery powered run time in indoor and outdoor environments. TCCS Female Plus is available in Caucasian, African-American and Hispanic skin tones and in six wound pattern configurations that simulate a variety of traumatic injuries from IED explosions, blunt trauma and gunshot wounds.



“The male and female TCCS Plus models are the first of a new generation of high-fidelity OEI simulators we are introducing in 2020,” said Lou Oberndorf, Chairman and CEO of OEI. “Our simulators, recognized for unprecedented anatomic accuracy and soft tissue fidelity, will now be even more physiologically responsive and enable clinical care for both military and civilian medical providers. This further establishes OEI simulators as the most realistic in the industry for combat casualty response, active shooter scenarios, obstetrics, and surgical team training.”



Martin Currie

(941) 504-8580



http://operativeexperience.com/

