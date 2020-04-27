PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
rwcii consulting llc GA Helping the Community


Local Chatsworth, GA business owner offers a helping hand to community members during tragedy.

Chatsworth, GA, April 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On April 14, 2020 rwcii consulting llc, a local small business founded by the former IT & Systems Manager of US Operations for Mattex USA, LLC sponsored Taco Tuesday event at Mr. Burrito Bar in Chatsworth, GA.

The local owner created this event originally for all former Mattex USA, LLC employees that have lost jobs due to Mattex USA, LLC slowing down in 2019 and closing doors in 2020. Also, to help a local business and a lunch spot of the former employees, that has lost business due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, after the severe weather events overnight on Easter in Murray County and Chatsworth, GA, killing 7 people in the local community and leaving several families without a home.

The last 12 months or so have been very trying to all in the area due to the loss of jobs, change in the global flooring market and the impacts of COVID-19 on most if not all businesses in our area.The founder of rwcii consulting llc states "I’m grateful I have been fortunate enough to be able to assist the local community and help to sponsor Taco Tuesday for all Mr. Burrito Bar patrons on April 14, 2020, and helped about 35 to 40 families."

rwcii consulting llc offered continued help to the local community as they are able Local owner added and request all others within our community to help as we can.

#helpingthecommuntiy #murraystring #ChatsworthGA #Mrburritobar
Contact Information
rwcii consulting llc GA
Rob Clements
(404) 817-1089
Contact
www.rwcii.com

