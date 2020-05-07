Acciyo Launches AI-Driven News Tool

Press Releases Acciyo Press Release

Acciyo's chrome extension uses machine learning to populate a relevant timeline of stories related to the topic you are reading.

Acciyo’s chrome plug-in gives readers context and catches them up on what they missed. The chrome plug-in creates a timeline on the side of your screen that you are able to scroll and click through. The interactive feature shows you other articles and quick summaries on key people and places.



“The work we’re doing sounds simple in nature, but is truly unprecedented,” says Vivian Diep, co-founder and CTO. “Our algorithm comes from years of fine-tuning and learning what it takes to dive deeper on a topic.”



Oftentimes in today’s 24-hour news cycle, it’s hard to keep up with a story. Acciyo makes it easier to stay informed on the issues you care about without having to constantly be checking your phone or keeping tabs on stories. Acciyo’s machine-learning does all that work for you.



“We want anyone, anywhere, to be able to open a news article and have the tools they need to understand what’s happening in the world,” says Anum Hussain, co-founder and CEO. “Only then can we actually say we're ‘informed.’”



Contact Information Acciyo

Ellen Minkin

808-348-5702

www.acciyo.com

