XLOG Relies on Youredi's Integration Capabilities to Support Aggressive Growth Plans

Youredi provides an integration layer between XLOG’s digital platform and their partner network across modes of transportation and functions. This integration layer enables Youredi to onboard carriers, service providers, shippers and authorities quickly and cost-efficiently on to XLOG’s platform targeted to the Asian and global industry. With Youredi’s managed iPaaS technology and services, XLOG no longer needs to tie resources to complicated and labor-intensive integration projects, and their maintenance. Instead XLOG can fully focus on developing their platform and scaling their business according to the strategy.



Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi, said:



"We are very excited and proud to work closely with XLOG, providing our supply chain and logistics data connectivity platform and service to them. We are confident that Youredi’s capabilities in transforming potentially complex data and transmitting it through any protocols and networks will help XLOG scale in ocean shipping, trucking, brokerage and warehousing services in their targeted global reach. This cooperation is a perfect example of logistics industry digitalization where parties have their own expertise areas and proven track records. Together our expertise will sum up to spectacular results.”



Eugenio Ynion Jr., CEO of XLOG, said:



"Since the beginning, our intention has always been to streamline the process of logistics, making it simple for both our customers and our service providers to transact within the platform. With Youredi, we now have the perfect solution to integrate efficiently and rapidly with our future vendors like the shipping carriers. As an industry aggregator like XLOG, we definitely see this partnership as a catalyst in our plans to scale globally.”



About XLOG:



XLOG is changing the way we do logistics through an end-to-end digital platform that connects exporters/importers to logistics vendors such as the ocean carriers, truckers, warehouse vendors, forwarders, etc.



This digital platform is the result of more than 27 years of experience in the industry of international shipping/logistics and information technology. XLOG leverages the latest technologies to provide that seamless door-to-door experience covering not only the booking of these services but also documentation, tracking, and payment from origin to destination.



For more information, visit:



About Youredi:



Today, Youredi is the leading integration solution provider for the Supply Chain and Logistics industries.



Youredi’s solutions are versatile, reliable and fully managed integration services transferring and transforming information between different business applications, organizations, and continents.



Youredi enables quick connections and message translations between trading partners and customers. Integrating with communities, carriers, shippers, consignees and the systems that they use, Youredi provides the global scale, speed, and agility. This seamless real-time flow of 100% accurate data, provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all supply chain processes.



Jaakko Elovaara

+1-929-207-9070



www.youredi.com

