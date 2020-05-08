Domestic Medical Supply Coalition "Secure the Future, Protect our Past, Wear your Mask!" Online Store is Live





The latest report from the CDC states, “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms… In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings…”



DMS Coalition has been advocating face masks for all and is proud to announce the launch of its Direct to Consumer online shop which went live on Monday, April 13, 2020. The washable and reusable face mask assortment includes adult and kids masks in a variety of colors and prints.



DMS Shop:



“While the directive is critically important to protect everyone and ‘stop the spread’; as a mother I want to make sure that our children and family members are not burdened by this directive, but rather empowered,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition.



Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, shared: “With ‘Wear your Mask’ mandates being implemented across our great country, our goal and mission is to provide every person a face mask that will keep them safe in public.” Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As more and more local and state agencies mandate their citizens wear face masks in public, the immediate need for all consumers is evident.The latest report from the CDC states, “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms… In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings…”DMS Coalition has been advocating face masks for all and is proud to announce the launch of its Direct to Consumer online shop which went live on Monday, April 13, 2020. The washable and reusable face mask assortment includes adult and kids masks in a variety of colors and prints.DMS Shop: dmscoalition.com/collections/personal-protective-equipment “While the directive is critically important to protect everyone and ‘stop the spread’; as a mother I want to make sure that our children and family members are not burdened by this directive, but rather empowered,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition.Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, shared: “With ‘Wear your Mask’ mandates being implemented across our great country, our goal and mission is to provide every person a face mask that will keep them safe in public.”