Lynn Kamarck, Counsel, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Anti-Dumping (AD) and Countervailing Duties (CVD)

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lynn Kamarck, Counsel, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-dumping (AD) and Countervailing Duties (CVD): A 2020 Update Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, May 12, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/anti-dumping-and-countervailing-duties-2020/



About Lynn Kamarck



Lynn G. Kamarck has more than 30 years’ experience in international trade matters, with an emphasis on trade remedy proceedings, trade policy, export controls, and customs. She represents clients in international trade proceedings, including antidumping, countervailing duty and safeguards cases, Customs penalty proceedings, and related litigation. In addition, she drafts and promotes legislative and regulatory changes on behalf of her clients. Previously, Lynn was Senior Counsel for Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Proceedings in the U.S. Department of Commerce, where she was responsible for the legal sign-off on every Antidumping/Countervailing duty investigation, review, and scope determination issued by the Department. She also represented the Commerce Department in connection with the 1988 Trade Act and was in charge of drafting the implementing regulations for that Act. Lynn is on the NAFTA Chapter 19 dispute settlement roster and has served as a NAFTA panelist in an antidumping proceeding.



About Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP



Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is an international law firm ranked for 12 years, including five years in a row as the top-ranked New York-based firm, on The American Lawyer’s A-List of what the magazine calls “the top firms among the nation’s legal elite.” We advise and represent clients in over 30 specialized practices. Our firm strikes the balance between scale and agility, handling large and complex matters, while remaining flexible to adapt to clients’ needs and market developments.



Event Synopsis:



Antidumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) investigations have continuously evolved along with the upsurge in the number of AD/CVD petitions. In September 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) and the International Trade Commission (ITC) announced their investigation initiatives on certain glass containers from China. Initiated by the American Glass Packaging Coalition, the petition targets glass containers utilized in the food and beverage industry, including glass jars, bottles, flasks, and similar containers.



With the developments that continue to emerge in this area of law, importers, businesses, and practitioners must keep themselves in the loop of further updates in the regulatory paradigm to avoid drawbacks.



In this live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a comprehensive discussion of the emerging and current trends, developments, and critical issues surrounding anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Speakers will also offer risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure compliance in this evolving legal climate.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Antidumping and Countervailing Laws – Trends and Updates

AD/CVD Enforcement Priorities

China’s Status as a Non-Market Economy (NME)

Common Risks and Pitfalls

Best Compliance Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



