Domestic Medical Supply Coalition "Rapidly Expanding Product Line and Manufacturing Engine Amidst Unprecedented Demand for PPE"

DMS 100% domestic production of all PPE is spearheading and galvanizing the American worker and putting thousands back to work. Also in production at DMS are Washable and Reusable Surgical Caps and Slip Resistant Booties as well as a full array of fashionable Medical scrubs.





It’s exclusively designed (patent pending) washable and reusable Isolation Gowns have exceeded all expectations and are being produced twenty-four hours a day.



DMS is an official United States Government vendor, along with multiple States and Local jurisdictional Health and Public Safety Agencies. Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, shared: “DMS has forged alliances that speak volumes as to DMS’ mission, ethics and above all else; providing the frontline healthcare workers and public safety servants the protection they so desperately need.”



The Healthcare sector, including Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Senior Living Centers and Medical practices are beginning to realize that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel and utilizing DMS as their first line of defense and conduit for the PPE & Medical garment supplies needed.



DMS 100% domestic production of all PPE is spearheading and galvanizing the American worker and putting thousands back to work.



Also, in production at DMS, are Washable and Reusable Surgical Caps and Slip Resistant Booty’s as well as a full array of fashionable Medical scrubs.



“The response and strategic alliances that the coalition has forged in these unprecedented times, makes us all realize that the American spirit of resilience and tenacity is alive and well and DMS will do its part in bringing back domestic production to our great country,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition. Further adding, 'Make American Made Again!' is our motto and ethos.” Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With no end in sight, the urgent demand for Personal Protective Equipment continues to be in crisis mode. Domestic Medical Supply Coalition has stepped in to fill the void and is manufacturing and shipping an unprecedented amount of PPE daily.It’s exclusively designed (patent pending) washable and reusable Isolation Gowns have exceeded all expectations and are being produced twenty-four hours a day.DMS is an official United States Government vendor, along with multiple States and Local jurisdictional Health and Public Safety Agencies. Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, shared: “DMS has forged alliances that speak volumes as to DMS’ mission, ethics and above all else; providing the frontline healthcare workers and public safety servants the protection they so desperately need.”The Healthcare sector, including Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Senior Living Centers and Medical practices are beginning to realize that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel and utilizing DMS as their first line of defense and conduit for the PPE & Medical garment supplies needed.DMS 100% domestic production of all PPE is spearheading and galvanizing the American worker and putting thousands back to work.Also, in production at DMS, are Washable and Reusable Surgical Caps and Slip Resistant Booty’s as well as a full array of fashionable Medical scrubs.“The response and strategic alliances that the coalition has forged in these unprecedented times, makes us all realize that the American spirit of resilience and tenacity is alive and well and DMS will do its part in bringing back domestic production to our great country,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition. Further adding, 'Make American Made Again!' is our motto and ethos.”