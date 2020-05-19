Domestic Medical Supply Coalition Announces Jamie Brack as Design and Creative Director for the DMS Brand

Design leader brings global experience to help build upon brand’s long-term growth opportunities.





A critically acclaimed designer, Brack conceptualized, developed and launched the Anan brand for Nordstroms & Dillards and private label White House Black Market, Maricano, Guess, Arden B, BeBe, Dress Barn and Maurices. As lead designer for Twist and Love 21, Jamie created and successfully managed the successful young contemporary collection. part of the Hennes & Mauritz company. As Design Director for Crew Knitwear, Jamie created the award winning B Collection and Bobeau to critical acclaim.



“We’ve taken the time to identify the right head designer and creative director for DMS and we’ve found that in Jamie,” said Alex Berenson, CEO, DMS Coalition. “We are beyond thrilled to have Jamie join our team. She’s a visionary, technician and an incredible talent that will allow DMS to scale new heights.”



Crystal Solorzano, Founder & Chairwoman of DMS, added, “Over the past two decades, a passion for design and a deep understanding of what the industry and consumers want have driven Jamie Bracks’s thriving career. Her leadership skills and designs are timeless and covetable.”



Jamie will develop both core PPE and a fashion line that will cater to our Affiliate & Ambassador partners. She will report to DMS Coalition’s CEO Alex Berenson.



About DMS Coalition:



Domestic Medical Supply Coalition was created by and for the community. DMS primary objective is to create a dedicated network of Factory Coalition partners who will manufacture Personal Protective Equipment so desperately needed by the domestic healthcare workforce working the front lines. We have created a partnership that brings together healthcare professionals, resources and communities so that we do not allow global shortages to impede our first responders in the event of catastrophic disasters. The American spirit is very much evident in that DMS Coalition is putting thousands of hard-working people from the domestic workforce back to work producing essential and critical lifesaving gear.



