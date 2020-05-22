Lynn Kamarck, Counsel, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Anti-dumping (AD) and Countervailing Duties (CVD)



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lynn Kamarck, Counsel, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-dumping (AD) and Countervailing Duties (CVD): A 2020 Update Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, May 22, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/anti-dumping-and-countervailing-duties-2020/



About Lynn Kamarck



Lynn G. Kamarck has more than 30 years’ experience in international trade matters, with an emphasis on trade remedy proceedings, trade policy, export controls, and customs. She represents clients in international trade proceedings, including antidumping, countervailing duty and safeguards cases, Customs penalty proceedings, and related litigation. In addition, she drafts and promotes legislative and regulatory changes on behalf of her clients. Previously, Lynn was Senior Counsel for Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Proceedings in the U.S. Department of Commerce, where she was responsible for the legal sign-off on every Antidumping/Countervailing duty investigation, review, and scope determination issued by the Department. She also represented the Commerce Department in connection with the 1988 Trade Act and was in charge of drafting the implementing regulations for that Act. Lynn is on the NAFTA Chapter 19 dispute settlement roster and has served as a NAFTA panelist in an antidumping proceeding.



About Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP



Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is an international law firm ranked for 12 years, including five years in a row as the top-ranked New York-based firm, on The American Lawyer’s A-List of what the magazine calls “the top firms among the nation’s legal elite.” We advise and represent clients in over 30 specialized practices. Our firm strikes the balance between scale and agility, handling large and complex matters, while remaining flexible to adapt to clients’ needs and market developments.



Event Synopsis:



There has been an upsurge in antidumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) petitions in recent years. Commerce Department and International Trade Commission practice has evolved with this increase in the caseload. Not only can these duties be very significant, but some of these new developments make it harder for foreign manufacturers and U.S. importers to assess potential AD and CVD risk. Foreign exporters and U.S. importers must keep up with these developments to minimize their risk. On the flip side, U.S. producers and labor unions can benefit from a deeper understanding of U.S. Government efforts to enforce AD/CVD laws.



In this live Webcast, international trade lawyers Lynn Kamarck (Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP) and Jay C. Campbell (White & Case LLP) will provide the audience with a comprehensive discussion of the emerging and current trends, developments, and critical issues surrounding AD and CVD duties. Speakers will also offer risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure compliance in this evolving legal climate.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- Trends and updates in Commerce Department AD and CVD determinations

- Trends and updates in International Trade Commission injury decisions

- Customs AD/CVD issues

- Common Risks and Pitfalls

- Best Compliance Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



