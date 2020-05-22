Accelerate Opens the Market to Celebrate the Launch of the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

The team from Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”), along with clients and investors, opened the market today to celebrate the launch of the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Portfolio Manager of the Arbitrage Fund, Julian Klymochko, has a long-term track record in managing arbitrage strategies, culminating in 5 awards from the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (including 1st place for best 5-year Sharpe ratio) and a BarclayHedge Top 10 global event-driven performance award.



Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com Calgary, Canada, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Accelerate Arbitrage Fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of definitive arbitrage investment opportunities. ARB has the following features:Structure: ETFType: Event-drivenObjective: To generate consistent, low-volatility returns by investing in listed equity, debt or derivative securities of target companies involved in mergers or corporate actions, while selling short certain listed equity, debt or derivative securities of acquiror companies involved in mergers or corporate actions, where applicableManagement Fee: 0.95%Performance Fee: NoneInvestment Manager: Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.Distribution: Quarterly 3% distribution yieldCurrency: CADRisk-Rating: LowThe Portfolio Manager of the Arbitrage Fund, Julian Klymochko, has a long-term track record in managing arbitrage strategies, culminating in 5 awards from the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (including 1st place for best 5-year Sharpe ratio) and a BarclayHedge Top 10 global event-driven performance award.About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.Accelerate: Because Performance Matters. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.comFor media and investor inquiries:Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@acceleratefintech.com orContact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com