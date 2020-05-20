Magniflex Introduces Antiviral and Antibacterial Collection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Magniflex USA Ltd. Press Release

The MagniProtect mattress, mattress topper, and pillows have a cover in ViroStop fabric.

The presence of four factors – heat, moisture, fats, and proteins – which are present in human sweat, help viruses and bacteria proliferate. ViroStop, which is exclusive to Magniflex, is a unique combination of vesicle and silver-based technologies designed to combat these factors and inhibit the growth and persistence of bacteria and viruses on fabric.



The Italian made MagniProtect collection includes mattresses, toppers and pillows that are manufactured using ViroStop fabric, which gives the fabrics an effective protection against viruses and bacteria. They’re effective against common viruses like the flu and coronavirus and can destroy viruses and bacteria by up

to 99% in just a few minutes. By relying on the properties of silver as a powerful antiviral and antibacterial material they’re able to provide effective protection against contaminants that use fabric as the host surface.



The ViroStop fabric used in MagniProtect has been independently tested in the United States to determine the effectiveness of the fabric against human coronavirus. The results of the testing concluded that ViroStop effectively met the requirements to destroy viruses and bacteria and no further contamination occurred.



The MagniProtect mattress offers a medium-firm comfort level with support that ensures proper posture to every part of the body by targeting seven differentiated areas. The 2 inch mattress topper offers a medium- soft comfort that is made up of padding in hypoallergenic fiber, Memoform, and super soft fiber. The pillows in the MagniProtect collection, which are available in a standard and wave design, offer a medium-soft comfort.



As with all Magniflex products, MagniProtect has received the highest Oeko-Tex rating of Standard 100 and STeP Certification, meaning it is free from formaldehyde, toxic chemicals, off-gassing and foul odors, and CFC’s and VOC’s that are harmful to both people and the environment.



For more information on the innovative MagniProtect collection please email info@magniflex.us.



About Magniflex:

In 1962, Giuliano Magni created his first mattresses in a small workshop in Prato, Italy. It was the start of a revolution: the craft skills of Prato, the world capital of fabrics, were combined with new ideas about sleep and wellbeing. Today Magniflex is one the most recognized mattress brands in the world, currently distributing in 99 countries worldwide.



