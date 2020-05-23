Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Andre Henry Press Release

Receive press releases from Andre Henry: By Email RSS Feeds: Andre Henry Releases New Music: “How Long?” (Black Bodies Broken)

Andre Henry YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ciwsmDAb7-YIaouli6mw Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, June 19, 2020, Los Angeles-based artist Andre Henry is set to debut his latest song release entitled, "How Long?" on all major music streaming platforms. Delivering an infused delicacy of soul, jazz, reggae and pop, Andre’s song takes listeners on an engaged, emotional journey through specific poignant moments in recent American history.Aptly slated for release on Juneteenth, "How Long?" recalls with honor several victims of vigilantism, police brutality and police killings of Black American citizens - which many consider to be a type of modern day slavery and post-slavery-era “lynchings” - and calls for “no more Black bodies broken.” It also coincides with a movement Andre has modeled into “Hope and Hard Pills” which delves into these topics via podcast and shares tools for change.Andre Henry has worked on records featuring Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson, and Cliff Richard. His song Don’t Say You Love Me (It’ll Ruin My Day) was featured on Richard’s album Soulicious (#1 on UK charts) in 2011. Later that year, Andre was awarded the inaugural Reach Out and Touch Award in honor of Nick Ashford from the American Society of Composers and Performers (ASCAP) and performed at Lincoln Center, New York and at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.Nine years later, Andre Henry sings, “He was alive for just a few days, but he scared someone at the park with his little toy gun, little baby boy...” Lyrics belted out in a spiritually rosy, yet smoky fashion speaking to the tragic loss of beloved 12-year-old child Tamir Rice, who was slain by a police officer intimidated by Tamir’s skin color combined with a replica toy water gun he played with on a sunny day in his hometown park."How Long?" is released as a follow-up to “It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way” (2018) and “Playing Hookey” (2019), a song that called out White Christian churches and citizens for not supporting Black community members through a historical time when armed melanin-lacking adults are seen on public property but not perceived as threats until after they have committed crimes against humanity; yet when more and more situations like Tamir’s and Trevon Martin’s are occurring - such as that of Ahmaud Arbery who was peaceably jogging and Breonna Taylor who was peacefully sleeping, two of the most recent victims of such crimes attempted to be justified and covered up by systemic oppressors in powerful leadership positions.While most songs are created purely for listening pleasure, Ashford & Simpson protégé Andre Henry describes his style as “alternative R&B with a message & Caribbean flare” and through his song, "How Long?", intentionally engages his audience with a lyrical storytelling that challenges listeners to contemplate their power to affect true social justice and respond with action, beyond “feeling upset, fear, unrest, and shedding tears.”Please get in touch with Kevina Franklin at bookingandrehenry@gmail.com for interviews and media requests.Andre Henry website: http://www.andrerhenry.com/Andre HenryBandcamp: https://andrehenrymusic.bandcamp.com/Andre Henry Twitter: https://twitter.com/andrehenryAndre Henry Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theandrehenry/Andre Henry Instagram: http://instagram.com/theandrehenryAndre Henry YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ciwsmDAb7-YIaouli6mw Contact Information Andre Henry

Kevina L. Franklin

770-865-3952



andrerhenry.com



