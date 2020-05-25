PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Weybridge Assets

Private Wealth Manager Daniel Goodbourne Has Joined the Healthcare Team


Daniel Goodbourne is delighted to be working with Dr. Lawrence Bosworth as he joins the healthcare team.

Singapore, Singapore, May 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After 10 years with Weybridge Assets, Private Wealth Manager and Broker Daniel Goodbourn has joined the healthcare team headed by Dr. Lawrence Bosworth primarily focusing on pharmaceutical equities.

Daniel is one of eight sector brokers servicing Weybridge Assets private clients under the authority of Director of Operations & Discretionary Accounts Mr. James Tyler.

Mr. Tyler said, "Daniels has always relished in developments in the pharmaceutical industry, and now more than ever many Med stocks are thriving."

Mr. Goodbourne who continues to service private clients directly and for the past 7 years joked, "We are working through trying times and there's work to be done... let's get on with it!" endorsing his forever positive work ethic.

About Weybridge Assets:
Founder in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advice.
