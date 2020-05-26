SANTELESAMISOK and His Co-Founders Launch Simp Boy Entertainment Company

Press Releases Simp Boy Entertainment Company Press Release Share Blog

More details can be found at Simp Boy Entertainment Company's Website: Singapore, Singapore, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While most independent artists sit and wait for a record label to give them a shot at fame, SANTELESAMISOK decided to make his own way. Since the age of 17, Ariffin Tahir, aka SANTELESAMISOK, has been riding solo on his path to success. Almost 6 years later, now at the age of 23, SANTELESAMISOK has amassed over 1 million listeners, charted in the top 100 in the world, and has established himself as an artist all by himself. Growing up in Singapore made it challenging for him to get traction early on in his career. Singapore has never been a city known for EDM and due to recent events, most of the city frowns upon the genre. None of those factors could break what was meant to be.Beyond his impressive career as an artist, SANTELESAMISOK is also a force in the industries of Public Relations and Music Marketing. His background in the fields started when he had a desire to verify himself on Instagram. Without any management, SANTELESAMISOK's profile (@santelesamisok) was verified just months after starting a self-ran PR Campaign. You'd think being a successful recording artist would be more than enough for a college student. That wasn't the case for SANTELESAMISOK.Using his knowledge and experience, SANTELESAMISOK built his own management company to help independent artists get access to resources they otherwise never able to get on their own. With the help of 2 friends: Ray Tan and Aryana Lanning, SANTELESAMISOK can offer services to artists that he had to scratch and claw for. The group of three met over time and quickly became friends. Although the company is still in its beginning stages, the outlook seems promising. Many artists are flocking to the group to take advantage of the company's wide range of services such as artist management & development, marketing, music promotion, and public relations work.Simp Boy Entertainment's push towards staying independent is an approach that is becoming more common in the music industry. With independent artists like Chance the Rapper and Macklemore paving the way for success without a label, the trend seems to continue. As SANTELESAMISOK and his 2 friends build their company from the ground up, there is no reason why any talented artist should be left unheard.More details can be found at Simp Boy Entertainment Company's Website: https://www.simpboyent.com Contact Information Simp Boy Entertainment Company

Ariffin Tahir

+6589139821



www.simpboyent.com



