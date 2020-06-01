Fly Victor Private Company and Clive Jackson Investigated for Alleged Deceptive Practices, Fraud and Misrepresentation from 2015 Through 2019 by Farrow Law Firm

Press Releases Farrow Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

Fly Victor and Clive Jackson are the subject of two United States Lawsuits involving claims for Civil Racketeering "RICO" and allegedly fraudulent “Administration” in London.





If you or someone you know purchased an online private jet charter from or through Fly Victor from 2015 through 2019, please contact us at Janine@farrowlawfirm.com or (954) 252-9818. Miami, FL, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fly Victor is the subject of two United States Lawsuits involving claims for Civil Racketeering and filing an allegedly fraudulent “Administration” in London. An Amended Complaint filed in federal court in 2019 alleges, “[t]his case...involves the intentional...failure to comply with United States Department of Transportation (“USDOT”) and Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations and thereby subjecting Defendant Fly Victor and PrivateJet to the potential of millions of dollars in fines for unfair and deceptive practices – all in a calculated effort to eliminate PrivateJet as one of Fly Victor’s leading competitors in the online private air charter industry.”The Amended Complaint also alleges, “in February 2019, through an attempt to seek resolution of the damage done to PrivateJet, Plaintiff notified Defendant Fly Victor and Defendant Clive Henry Jackson regarding the USDOT and FAA violations. Without consulting Plaintiff or the USDOT or FAA, and in an implicit admission of guilt, on or about March 23, 2019, Defendant Fly Victor attempted to quietly conceal its wrongdoing by modifying certain disclosures on its own website. However, Defendant Fly Victor’s actions seemingly further violated USDOT and FAA regulations and resulted in further damage to it and to Plaintiff.”The federal case further alleges, “Defendants Fly Victor, Alyssum and Alyssum Holdings...intentionally and substantially interfered with PrivateJet by failing to comply with USDOT and FAA regulations, to wit: 49 U.S.C. § 41712, Unfair and Deceptive Practices and Unfair Methods of Competition and 14 C.F.R. § 399.80 Unfair and Deceptive Practices of Ticket Agents and Part 135 of the Federal Aviation Administration.”Farrow Law Firm is now investigating whether the private jet charter company Fly Victor and its affiliates, Alyssum and Alyssum Holdings engaged in deceptive practices and violated consumer protection laws for failure to comply with Federal Department of Transportation disclosures on its website and contracts. The investigation specifically relates to potential individual customer claims for fraud and misrepresentations of Fly Victor’s alleged failure to disclose, among other things, it was not a direct air carrier and to clearly identify itself as a broker to customer of its private jet charters during the period 2015 through 2019.If you or someone you know purchased an online private jet charter from or through Fly Victor from 2015 through 2019, please contact us at Janine@farrowlawfirm.com or (954) 252-9818. Contact Information Farrow Law Firm

