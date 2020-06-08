FlyVictor.com and Clive Jackson Charged in State Court Alleging "Diversion Schemes" and Fraudulent "Bankruptcy" Administration in London

The Complaint also alleges: “These Defendants conducted and participated in the affairs of the 'RICO' enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity that consisted of repeated violations of the federal mail and wire fraud statutes and violations of Florida law relative to intentional misrepresentation of corporate accounts, money laundering, and tax evasion - all with the intent to defraud.”





It is further alleged in the Complaint that “From on or about July 1, 2015, and continuing up through the date of the filing of this Complaint Jackson, Vorster, Northover and Rocha, the RICO Defendants...did knowingly and unlawfully conduct or participate, directly or indirectly, in each Enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity within the meaning of Fla. Stat. § 895.02(7) (pattern) and Fla. Stat. § 895.02(8) (defining “racketeering activity,”), all in violation of Fla. Stat. § 772.103(1) & (3) (Prohibited Activities).”



The Complaint goes on to allege: “Prior to and during the tenure of the RSA, Defendant Fly Victor received substantial revenues through leads generated by PrivateJet. These monies were used by the 'RICO' Defendants to 'pump up' the health and value of Defendant Fly Victor in order to lure unsuspecting private equity investors to infuse various rounds of capital funding. The 'RICO' Defendants’ enterprise scheme also included the promotion of the alleged 'professional accolades' of Defendants FlyVictor.com, Alyssum, and Alyssum Holdings, together with the 'RICO' Defendants’ subsidiary companies, specifically, YoungJets LLC, Fly Victor, Inc., and Victor Technology, Inc., in order to cast a spell of legitimacy as to its business strength and investment allure. Moreover, none of the underpinnings of these Defendants’ money laundering activities were detectible through any normal means of due diligence.”



The Complaint also alleges: “These Defendants conducted and participated in the affairs of the 'RICO' enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity that consisted of repeated violations of the federal mail and wire fraud statutes and violations of Florida law relative to intentional misrepresentation of corporate accounts, money laundering, and tax evasion - all with the intent to defraud.”



“Our investigation continues and we look forward to the process of uncovering the truth so that justice may be served,” says lead Attorney, Jay Farrow. Should you have any information pertaining to the allegations above, you are urged to contact Farrow Law Firm at janine@farrowlawfirm.com. London, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Complaint alleges that “Plaintiff has recently discovered another phase of the plan to deceive it and investors of FlyVictor.com With the concept of future bankruptcy filing in the works, in December 2017, Defendants Alyssum and Alyssum Holdings were formed as Defendant Fly Victor’s parent corporations as insulation and diversion schemes to conceal and hide Defendant Fly Victor’s revenues from Plaintiff and investors. On the surface, these two Defendants were formed to host and initiate private air charter relationships and connections – yet more nefariously to defraud Plaintiff and others as established, in part, by the calculated bankruptcy filing of Alyssum.It is further alleged in the Complaint that “From on or about July 1, 2015, and continuing up through the date of the filing of this Complaint Jackson, Vorster, Northover and Rocha, the RICO Defendants...did knowingly and unlawfully conduct or participate, directly or indirectly, in each Enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity within the meaning of Fla. Stat. § 895.02(7) (pattern) and Fla. Stat. § 895.02(8) (defining “racketeering activity,”), all in violation of Fla. Stat. § 772.103(1) & (3) (Prohibited Activities).”The Complaint goes on to allege: “Prior to and during the tenure of the RSA, Defendant Fly Victor received substantial revenues through leads generated by PrivateJet. These monies were used by the 'RICO' Defendants to 'pump up' the health and value of Defendant Fly Victor in order to lure unsuspecting private equity investors to infuse various rounds of capital funding. The 'RICO' Defendants’ enterprise scheme also included the promotion of the alleged 'professional accolades' of Defendants FlyVictor.com, Alyssum, and Alyssum Holdings, together with the 'RICO' Defendants’ subsidiary companies, specifically, YoungJets LLC, Fly Victor, Inc., and Victor Technology, Inc., in order to cast a spell of legitimacy as to its business strength and investment allure. Moreover, none of the underpinnings of these Defendants’ money laundering activities were detectible through any normal means of due diligence.”The Complaint also alleges: “These Defendants conducted and participated in the affairs of the 'RICO' enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity that consisted of repeated violations of the federal mail and wire fraud statutes and violations of Florida law relative to intentional misrepresentation of corporate accounts, money laundering, and tax evasion - all with the intent to defraud.”“Our investigation continues and we look forward to the process of uncovering the truth so that justice may be served,” says lead Attorney, Jay Farrow. Should you have any information pertaining to the allegations above, you are urged to contact Farrow Law Firm at janine@farrowlawfirm.com.