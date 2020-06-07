Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. signals strong intent for accelerated growth by welcoming Sean Braziel as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Arlington, VA, June 07, 2020 --(



Braziel brings deep expertise as a proven senior executive to Stealth Group. His experience in commercial and federal contracts, measurable and extended corporate growth, M&A activities, and high quality connections across the US and international firms will enable Stealth Group to continue to expand its services and solutions. Braziel has managed multi-million-dollar portfolios as a senior executive in defense, healthcare, and the federal industry sectors.



Braziel retired from the US Marine Corps in 2016 as the Deputy Commander of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity with positions in the Pentagon, the CIA and across the Joint Forces. He is a recognized expert in the US Defense, Intelligence, and Cyber community. In 2018, Braziel served as the Performance coach for the 2018 US Olympic Team in North Korea. Stealth Group is excited to leverage his ability and capabilities to build an even higher performing team.



“I’m truly honored to have the trust of the Stealth Group ownership group, CEO, and President to ensure our company continues to grow at a pace not seen among our competitors,” states the newly appointed COO, Sean Braziel. “Our team of cybersecurity experts represent an amazing culture, our future, and commitment to our clients. We will continue to outpace our market so that clients can realize the discreet benefits Stealth Group provides across the cybersecurity spectrum.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Website: www.stealth-iss.com Arlington, VA, June 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cybersecurity company, Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group), is excited to announce that Sean Braziel has been named the new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Braziel will drive the operational functions of Stealth Group, our commercial and federal market segments, and build upon the company’s strong foundation for growth. The company is excited to move ahead with its plan to strengthen their executive leadership team while enhancing client capabilities and experiences.Braziel brings deep expertise as a proven senior executive to Stealth Group. His experience in commercial and federal contracts, measurable and extended corporate growth, M&A activities, and high quality connections across the US and international firms will enable Stealth Group to continue to expand its services and solutions. Braziel has managed multi-million-dollar portfolios as a senior executive in defense, healthcare, and the federal industry sectors.Braziel retired from the US Marine Corps in 2016 as the Deputy Commander of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity with positions in the Pentagon, the CIA and across the Joint Forces. He is a recognized expert in the US Defense, Intelligence, and Cyber community. In 2018, Braziel served as the Performance coach for the 2018 US Olympic Team in North Korea. Stealth Group is excited to leverage his ability and capabilities to build an even higher performing team.“I’m truly honored to have the trust of the Stealth Group ownership group, CEO, and President to ensure our company continues to grow at a pace not seen among our competitors,” states the newly appointed COO, Sean Braziel. “Our team of cybersecurity experts represent an amazing culture, our future, and commitment to our clients. We will continue to outpace our market so that clients can realize the discreet benefits Stealth Group provides across the cybersecurity spectrum.”About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend