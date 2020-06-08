Press Releases David Shapiro, Ph.D. Press Release

Receive press releases from David Shapiro, Ph.D.: By Email RSS Feeds: American Psychologist Joins Body With Soul to Provide High Quality Care for Western Expats Living in Singapore

David Shapiro, Ph.D., a California licensed Psychologist with Ivy League credentials, has begun providing services at Body With Soul. Body With Soul is a multidisciplinary wellness clinic located in Singapore's Central Business District that includes well trained and experienced Western Osteopaths, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists, Speech Therapists, and Psychologists.

Singapore, Singapore, June 08, 2020 --(



Finding a well trained and experienced Western Psychologist in Singapore is not easy. This is why the high end holistic wellness group Body With Soul is so excited that Dr. David Shapiro is joining their team of exceptional clinicians. With over 20 years of experience, and holding degrees from Columbia University, The University of Texas at Austin, and U.C. Santa Cruz David is perfectly suited to be part of this highly qualified team of Osteopaths, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Psychologists, Occupational Therapists, and Speech Therapists. To learn more or to schedule a session with Dr. Shapiro, clients can call Body With Soul at +65 6779 0660. Singapore, Singapore, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Singapore is not exactly a hot bed for mental healthcare. Asian cultures tend to view mental illness as shameful, and tend to only seek care for serious mental illnesses. Families discourage their kids from pursuing careers in Psychology or Counseling. Training requirements in Singapore to be a Counselor or Psychologist are remarkably low. Unlike in the USA where Psychologists are required to hold doctoral degrees, and to receive extensive hours of supervised clinical experience, in Singapore the requirements are much lower. Furthermore, unbelievably there is no licensure requirements to be a Psychologist in Singapore. The requirements to be a Counselor in Singapore are even lower, with many so called Counselors and Therapists working with Bachelors Degrees. Furthermore, to make matters worse, due to a highly restrictive Employment Pass system, there is a shortage of foreign Psychologists able to provide services in Singapore. This makes it very difficult for Westerners living abroad in Singapore who may seek the level of psychological care to which they are accustomed.Finding a well trained and experienced Western Psychologist in Singapore is not easy. This is why the high end holistic wellness group Body With Soul is so excited that Dr. David Shapiro is joining their team of exceptional clinicians. With over 20 years of experience, and holding degrees from Columbia University, The University of Texas at Austin, and U.C. Santa Cruz David is perfectly suited to be part of this highly qualified team of Osteopaths, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Psychologists, Occupational Therapists, and Speech Therapists. To learn more or to schedule a session with Dr. Shapiro, clients can call Body With Soul at +65 6779 0660. Contact Information David Shapiro, Ph.D.

+65 87629206



https://www.psychologytoday.com/sg/counselling/david-steven-shapiro-singapore-sg/763696



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from David Shapiro, Ph.D.