Non Contact Temperature Kiosk with Face Mask Detector from AI Security Guard Helps Keep You and Your Customers Safe

AI Security Guard offers wonderful new technology to keep your employees and customers safe with minimal effort and costs. Here is how it works, the 10 inch iPad device has a camera that will measure a person's temperature within 1 second even if that person is 5 feet away. It will also detect if they are wearing a face mask. No more touching someone's forehead with a cheap thermometer.





With the rising demands for health and safety procedures, the need to screen employees for illness has increased. Temperature Screening Kiosks accommodate those needs by acting as a first line of defense to your company's health. With infrared thermal imaging and fast temperature detection, the non-contact kiosks help identify the presence of fever as a symptom of contagious illnesses such as coronavirus. By preventing the spread of viruses, you can maintain a safe and healthy workplace while providing peace-of-mind to anxious staff, students, visitors and the general public. The person walks up to the device and stands within 3 feet to obtain body temperature. If an elevated temperature is detected, an alarm will go off.



Face Mask Detector Built In

In case a sick individual does attempt entry, you should avoid skin-to-device contact and process symptom assessments quickly so ill individuals can be removed. The Temperature Screening Kiosk is a hands-free, touchless device. As added protection, it is designed with an antimicrobial powder coat finish to help repel bacterial organisms. The scanner is so fast, it reads an individual's temperature in approximately 1 second. If an abnormal body temperature is detected, an automatic alarm will activate. The alarm feature is an obvious trigger to the staff monitoring the area that the scanned individual was outside your temperature threshold and should not be allowed to enter.



Leasing programs are available for under $200 per month.



100% Guarantee and 1 Year Full Warranty.

· Schools

· Office Buildings

· Retail Stores

· Restaurants

· Subway and Bus Stations



