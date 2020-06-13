HubBroker Announces the Launch of EDI Integration in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for Exporting Invoices

HubBroker recently announced the launch of their new EDI integration for exporting invoices from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central that will allow HubBroker’s customers to export their invoices to manage and automate channel compliance and fulfilment requirements.

Jens Toke, Founder at HubBroker, said, “HubBroker aims to facilitate safe & secure paperless exchange of business-related information – like invoices. Our new solution will help our customers achieve immediate EDI compliance with their trading partners & various dropship vendor programs by exporting invoices directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to our integration platform, iPaaS and convert them to the desired format.”



He added, “We want to ensure that our customers stay focused on driving more efficiency and profits from their operations rather than worrying about EDI compliance with various trading partners and latest technology. We are constantly extending our list of supported systems to make sure that we meet all the EDI requirements of our customers, irrespective of the ERP or CRM technology they are using.”



This new Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration by HubBroker for exporting invoices allows users to:



Activate all or specific customers to send invoices and credit notes.



Export booked customer invoices automatically to VANS (EDI), PEPPOL and NemHandel.



Export booked customer invoices automatically to specific Customers/gateways. (API, SFTP, FTP, DROPBOX, HTTP, AS2, e-mails, etc.)



Convert Source format to the destination format



Use multiple configuration settings including lookup options



Define notification settings (positive/negative email or SMS notifications)



Send customer invoices in real-time. Schedule export invoice mechanism on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.



About HubBroker:



HubBroker ApS offers EDI Solutions & iPaaS integration platform to all types of small & large businesses. HubBroker Aps has developed an iPaaS system, which reads and writes PDF and other formats automatically. They integrate their iPaaS with various ERP accounting platforms like e-conomic, Uniconta, Dinero, Billy, Opencart, Microsoft Dynamics, Amazon, Shopify, SAP, Magento, Alibaba, Debitoor, QuickBooks, Xero, Visma, Oracle, Tradeshift and many more. They are authorized partners of many online accounting systems in Denmark, USA, Canada and several European countries.



Contact:

Jens Toke

E: sash@hubbroker.com

T: +45 25 94 37 77

