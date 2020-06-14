StockPulse Productions Announces Application for CEDAR Timely Filing Agent

Press Releases StockPulse Productions Press Release

Coeur d'Alene, ID, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- StockPulse announces it has entered into the application process for CEDAR timely filing agent status. Upon application approval, StockPulse Productions will be recognized as a timely filing agent for the purpose of corporate news, press releases, and investor communications. StockPulse Productions anticipates approval and acceptance into the program based on standard process timeframes set by CEDAR. StockPulse Productions has taken all steps necessary for day one delivery of services, and anticipates launching all essential functionals immediately upon approval.The StockPulse is a platform free to investors that tracks the majority of activities within the specific market sector equities. StockPulse offers real time stock quotes, equity news as released, & a personalized "hub" page to track & follow all of your investment interests, sectors, analysts, companies, etc. The StockPulse Platform connects all the dots for investors to gain the maximum advantage as you vet current or future, potential investment opportunitiesStockPulse: "Put your finger on the pulse of the Equities Markets with free, Real Time Quotes, Company & Sector News, Expert Commentary & Analysis from top Analysts & extensive company data that will assist you in your investment research."

