Notice to Witnesses; Farrow Law Seeks Witnesses to Reputation of Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour & Heath Ritenour and Information of Alleged Civil Racketeering

If you have any information relative to the pending claims against Insurance Office of America, Inc., John Ritenour or Heath Ritenour, please contact Farrow Law Firm at janine@farrowlawfirm.com. Orlando, FL, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to Insurance Office of America, Inc., John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour’s motion Extension of Time to Respond to Discovery and for a Protective Order in a case currently pending in Seminole County, Florida, Farrow Law firm filed a Response alleging Plaintiff Insurance Office of America, Inc. (“IOA”) and its principals, Plaintiffs John K. Ritenour and Heath Ritenour, are facing four lawsuits alleging violations of Florida’s Civil Remedies for Criminal Practices Act (“Civil Racketeering”), for engaging in a years-long Racketeering scheme geared to artificially inflate IOA’s stock value through stealing agent accounts and overcharging customers agency and other fees. The lawsuit alleges, as other filed lawsuits around the country evidence, Plaintiffs have a long history of allegations of dishonesty with regard to their business practices. It also alleges, Plaintiffs also have a long history of making a mockery of the judicial system by filing baseless objections to discovery and otherwise wanting to simply duck and delay the judicial process.The Response goes on to allege, “in a concerted effort to bully and intimidate litigants and their lawyers prosecuting very serious claims, IOA, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour have filed this collateral lawsuit essentially saying, 'they didn’t do it – any of it.' Upon being served with Plaintiffs’ lawsuit, Defendant...served lawful discovery in the form Requests for Production and Notices for Depositions in his effort to defend himself. Unsurprisingly, Plaintiffs have filed a motion for extension of time to respond to discovery and a motion for protective order in a clear attempt to delay and conceal the truth – that this collateral lawsuit was filed for purposes other than what is permitted under the law.”The Response further alleges, “As set forth in painstaking detail in the pending lawsuits, Plaintiffs IOA, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour’s schemes and fraud are designed to make them very wealthy at the expense of their customers, potential customers, independent agents, employees and shareholders. In fact, John Ritenour recently repeated the benefits of almost 10 years of intentionally manipulating IOA’s stock value when he 'retired' and handed over the reigns to his son Heath Ritenour.”In the summation of the Response, it is alleged and argued, “try as they might, Plaintiffs John and Heath Ritenour cannot hide from the wreckage of their past and current schemes which have punished, intimidated and plain out hurt people who gave their best to IOA – especially where they themselves put their own reputation at issue by filing this highly unusual and nearly unprecedented case against victims and their lawyers.”If you have any information relative to the pending claims against Insurance Office of America, Inc., John Ritenour or Heath Ritenour, please contact Farrow Law Firm at janine@farrowlawfirm.com. Contact Information Farrow Law Firm

