24th Anniversary Body & Brain #GetBright Online Summit

Body & Brain is hosting a day of free special online classes on June 23, 2020, as a community service. This is the company's gift of thanks and appreciation for 24 years of yoga, tai chi and self-care wellness business. The Summit includes 10 unique classes, led by some of Body & Brain's top trainers. Classes will be held on Zoom and registration is required in order to get the access link information.





Preview of events: Body & Brain classes combine elements from traditional and modern integrative health practices to enhance physical, mental and energetic wellness. Participants will be able to enjoy experiencing energy activation and circulation exercises, breathing, mindfulness and meditation training during the Summit.



Featured classes and trainers include:

Dawn Quaresima: Body Tapping for Healthy Chakras – Release Unresolved Emotional Energy

Chungsuk: Solar Body, Secret of Natural Self-Healing

Danielle Gaudette: Emotional Processing Techniques

Alex Rivas: Mindfulness for Beginners

Dail Kim: Finding Your Center in Stressful Times

Brian Huff: Tai Chi Basics

Sunghan Jang: Basic Stretching to Release Anxious Energy

Beatricia "Hwanhari" Brun: Free Movement & Energy Meditation

KeumDao: Creating Happiness in Your Brain

Michelle Chin Chin Gavin: Easy Routine for Deep Relaxation



