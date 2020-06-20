24th Anniversary Body & Brain #GetBright Online Summit

Phoenix, AZ, June 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi is commemorating 24 years of providing self-care support to America with a special day of live online yoga, Tai Chi and mindfulness classes. The “Body & Brain 24th Anniversary #GetBright Online Summit” will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 7am-7pm (PDT). 10 unique classes throughout the day. All Summit classes will be offered free and open to the public. Online registration is available now at https://24thAnniversary.bodynbrain.com
. People who register will receive the log-on information before the Summit, and may take as many classes as they like on June 23rd.
Preview of events: Body & Brain classes combine elements from traditional and modern integrative health practices to enhance physical, mental and energetic wellness. Participants will be able to enjoy experiencing energy activation and circulation exercises, breathing, mindfulness and meditation training during the Summit.
Featured classes and trainers include:
Dawn Quaresima: Body Tapping for Healthy Chakras – Release Unresolved Emotional Energy
Chungsuk: Solar Body, Secret of Natural Self-Healing
Danielle Gaudette: Emotional Processing Techniques
Alex Rivas: Mindfulness for Beginners
Dail Kim: Finding Your Center in Stressful Times
Brian Huff: Tai Chi Basics
Sunghan Jang: Basic Stretching to Release Anxious Energy
Beatricia "Hwanhari" Brun: Free Movement & Energy Meditation
KeumDao: Creating Happiness in Your Brain
Michelle Chin Chin Gavin: Easy Routine for Deep Relaxation
Space is limited - Registrations will be accepted through 5pm June 23, on a space-available basis. Please contact Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi for further information.