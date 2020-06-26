Press Releases The Barker Team Press Release

Receive press releases from The Barker Team: By Email RSS Feeds: The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

The Barker Team welcomes Carly Pellegrini to their team.

Fountain Hills, AZ, June 26, 2020 --(



“Most people in Fountain Hills probably know the Pellegrini name is synonymous with real estate, so we are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.



About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.



Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. Rich Barker has personally been involved in the successful sale of nearly 2000 homes throughout his illustrious career. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years. Last year The Barker Team helped buyers, sellers and investors closed on over 200 homes.



For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com Fountain Hills, AZ, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new real estate agent to their team, Carly Pellegrini. Growing up in a real estate family has given Ms. Pellegrini a sincere passion for the industry, as well as a deep knowledge of the local market. As a resident of Fountain Hills since 2001, she has a fondness and extensive familiarity with the amazing town and wonderful community. “I am fortunate to work alongside the best in the business, who are also my mentors,” stated Ms. Pellegrini. As your Realtor, she will offer strong negotiating skills, product knowledge, and the agility to navigate an ever-changing market. Her background and experience, partnered with the resources of The Barker Team, allow her to utilize the power of emerging technologies and social media to help find the right buyer for your home or find the right home for your lifestyle needs. Most importantly, she promises to always listen and tailor her performance to your specific needs. “The trust that previous clients have put in me to help them find the perfect home for their family, or the perfect investment for their real estate portfolio, is never taken lightly and I look forward to sharing this exciting and special time in your lives with all of you, my future clients,” Ms. Pellegrini said.“Most people in Fountain Hills probably know the Pellegrini name is synonymous with real estate, so we are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona RealtyYear in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. Rich Barker has personally been involved in the successful sale of nearly 2000 homes throughout his illustrious career. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years. Last year The Barker Team helped buyers, sellers and investors closed on over 200 homes.For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com Contact Information The Barker Team

Rich Barker

480-525-7833



https://www.thebarkerteam.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Barker Team