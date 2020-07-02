Press Releases Farrow Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour & Heath Ritenour Face Dismissal of Lawsuit as Search for Witnesses Continues Regarding Their Reputation for Alleged Discriminatory Misconduct, Unlicensed Activity, Fraud & Civil Racketeering "RICO."





The Motion further states, IOA and the Ritenour’s “case was filed to send a message...that John and Heath Ritenour will follow through with punishing “anyone” who is a threat to their alleged ongoing fraudulent and illegal schemes, which include, inter alia, stealing from IOA’s customers, agents, competitors, manipulating corporate information to disguise misconduct and making extra revenue by refusing to pay some of their female employees equally.”



The Motion to Dismiss further argues, “Defendants are far from the first victims to civilly prosecute IOA, John and Heath Ritenour for their conduct in past and present lawsuits including specific claims for civil racketeering, defamation, fraud, gender discrimination and hostile work environment. For example,



- In the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company v. Insurance Office of America, et. al., Case No: 2:13-CV-00209, wherein plaintiff alleged allegations of negligent misrepresentation, fraud, violations of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, U.S.C., § 1961, the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and joint enterprise liability;



- In the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, Lawyers Choice, LLC and Renee Krause v. Insurance Office of America, Inc., Case No: 1:16-cv-020807-RBJ, wherein plaintiff alleged claims for tortious interference with prospective business advantage and libel;



- In the Circuit Court in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Seminole County, Florida, Tina M. Craft vs. Insurance Office of America, Case No: 2016-CA-001953, wherein counter-plaintiff alleges claims for unequal pay, discrimination and retaliation for complaining of discrimination; and



- In the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division, Mary Lawless v. Insurance Office of America, Inc., Case No: 6:15-cv-02022-GAP, wherein plaintiff alleged eight claims for unpaid minimum wages, unequal pay, breach of contract, gender and handicap discrimination, retaliation, and wage disparity."



Defendant’s Motion states, “These lawsuits are merely a handful of instances of many more that debunk Plaintiffs’ outlandish claim to have an 'impeccable' reputation and otherwise disprove Plaintiffs’ contention that they have never been the subject of any public controversy – a claim they repeat throughout their case.”



