Joe Taylor Restoration Inc. Faces Civil Racketeering Lawsuit; Farrow Law Seeks Witnesses as to Allegations in Pending Lawsuits

If you have any information as to the allegations in the Complaint, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of Joe Taylor Restoration, Joe Taylor and/or Breeze Taylor, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential. Miami, FL, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On June 26, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Joe Taylor Restoration, Joseph Taylor, Breeze Taylor and others in Palm Beach Circuit Court alleging “Defendant Taylor is the founder and leader of Defendant JTR, a company that touts itself as one of the largest and well-respected mold, water and fire remediation companies in the United States. Defendant Taylor and JTR pride themselves on what they refer to as 'unparalleled service' which distinguishes them from their competition."However, behind JTR’s alleged success is a culture of fear, verbal abuse, intimidation and bullying of its employees and Project Team Leaders ('PTLs') who work days and weeks on end to serve Florida consumers who have fallen victim to natural disasters and industrial accidents. The abuse and terror tactics used by Defendant Taylor and his henchmen serve to maintain perverse discipline which conceals a fraudulent criminal enterprise laced with insurance fraud, mail and wire fraud, tax evasion, skimming employee commission remunerations, money laundering, violation of federal immigration law and ignoring federal and state safety regulations to turn higher profits.”The Complaint goes on to allege: “Defendant Taylor believes himself to be above reproach while arbitrarily disciplining or terminating any employee who dare question him about code violations, OSHA regulations or bogus 'expenses' in manipulated commission reports. Defendant Taylor designed the JTR system akin to a prison without a gate by forcing employees to sign employee agreements with onerous non-compete clauses. When an employee complains about illegal deductions from commissions or safety concerns, the message is to 'suck it up' or be fired with Defendant Taylor’s personal guarantee that they will not be able to work in the industry for years if ever again – even though his non-compete agreements are patently worthless as neither he nor JTR ever fully performed their end of the bargain by paying rightfully owed commissions, and otherwise because those agreements are exceedingly broad and pretextually extracted solely to squelch competition from other companies and individuals.”The Complaint further alleges: “the RICO Defendants were associated-in-fact for the common purpose of engaging in Defendants’ profit-making scheme. These members of the RICO enterprise all share a common purpose: to enrich themselves at the expense of Plaintiff and unsuspecting employees, independent contractors and/or customers.”If you have any information as to the allegations in the Complaint, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of Joe Taylor Restoration, Joe Taylor and/or Breeze Taylor, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential.