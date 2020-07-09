Domestic Medical Supply Coalition Facemasks for Restaurants Donation Initiative

DMS Coalition is proud to announce the "Facemasks For Restaurants Donation Initiative." DMS is donating thousands of reusable facemasks to restaurants across the United States to support and assist them to stay safe as the nation begins to reopen.





DMS is donating thousands of reusable facemasks to restaurants across the United States to support and assist them to stay safe as the nation begins to reopen.



Alex Berenson, CEO of DMS Coalition, said: “This is a time where we need to come together to help one another, and we feel assistance should not only be addressed from the government but by the communities we work and live in.”



DMS Coalition has been advocating face masks for all and is proud to be at the forefront in domestically producing a wide array of styles. The washable and reusable face masks assortment includes adult and kids’ masks in a variety of colors and prints.



“We all must do our part to assist and support everyone at this crucial time and it is fitting that DMS is providing for the restaurant industry a small token of appreciation for all that they do,” said Crystal Solorzano, Founder and Chairwoman of DMS Coalition. Further adding, “When we started DMS Coalition, our initial task was our front-line healthcare warriors, and we are continuing our mission by doing whatever is necessary to put a mask on every single American.”



Please visit www.DMSCoalition.com for more information about the Coalition.



About DMS Coalition:

