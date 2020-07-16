Younger Phenotype Launches Pain Relief Miracle Cream

Younger Phenotype's new product, Ache-Relief is now available for sale. It helps to reduce the pain associated with arthritis, bruising, sprains, and other muscular issues. It is now available for purchase through the Younger Phenotype website, https://www.youngerphenotype.com.

Listed on the newly redesigned Younger Phenotype website (https://www.youngerphenotype.com), the release of Ache-Relief has been years in the making. Younger Phenotype would like to formally announce this product as the flagship offering to consumers, and invite users from all walks of life to try the product and submit product reviews. Walnut Creek, CA, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Younger Phenotype has released their first product, Ache-Relief. The cream helps to reduce joint pain, and has also been known to relieve various forms of arthritis as well. Primarily designed to reduce pain in the hands, Ache-Relief uses a color dosage-indicator technology to allow consistent pain relief delivery upon proper application.Ache-Relief temporarily relieves the minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with backaches, arthritis, strains, bruises, and sprains, among others. Furthermore, it does not emit excessive medicinal scents, so that users can enjoy social activities and go about daily life, without offending others.Listed on the newly redesigned Younger Phenotype website (https://www.youngerphenotype.com), the release of Ache-Relief has been years in the making. Younger Phenotype would like to formally announce this product as the flagship offering to consumers, and invite users from all walks of life to try the product and submit product reviews.