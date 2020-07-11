Press Releases Cornerstone Holdings Press Release

Medical Unlimited International Now Offering Medical Supplies to Private Companies and Government Agencies

Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2020 --(



The CEO of Medical Unlimited International and Cornerstone Holdings Corp, Edward Sawiris Banayoti, said that this decision was made to ensure that those hospitals that are struggling to gain access to medical supplies have the opportunity to approach another supplier. “What we want to do, especially in Canada, is support our healthcare system by providing them an avenue to gain access to high quality medical supplies through a diverse group of suppliers.”



Medical Unlimited International is currently able to offer the following products:



Face Masks

Gloves

Face Shields

Protective Clothes

COVID-19 Test Kits

PCR Cyclers

Hand Sanitizer

Disinfectants

Other products that are required



Medical Unlimited International is also proud to announce that it is able to deploy Temperature Reading Devices for use in public facilities to help ensure that COVID-19 risks are mitigated.



Medical Unlimited International can be contacted at mailbox@medicalunlimited.ca and a full list of products available to purchase can be found at http://medicalunlimited.ca/products-available/.



Medical Unlimited International is a Canadian Based Medical Operations company and has many years experience in Global Medical, Infrastructure, Safe Travel and Emergency Response.



Contact Information:



Edward Banayoti Sawiris

CEO - Medical Unlimited International

edward@medicalunlimited.ca



Gianpaulo Coletti

Chief of Staff - Cornerstone Holdings Corp

Gianpaulo Coletti

+61435776405





