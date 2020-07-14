Five (5) Law Firms Allege Civil Racketeering “RICO,” Fraud & Account Theft Against Defendant Insurance Office of America. Seeking Witnesses to These Allegations.

Five (5) Law Firms Charge Insurance Office of America with Alleged Civil Racketeering “RICO,” Fraud & Account Theft against Defendant Insurance Office of America. Seeking Witnesses as to These Allegations. The Farrow Law Firm, The Clark Law Firm, The Law Firm of Brach Eichler LLC, The Law Firm of De Pierro Radding LLC and The Law Firm of Arnall Golden Gregory LLC have all charged filed lawsuits against Insurance Office of America.





The Farrow Law Firm, The Clark Law Firm, The Law Firm of Brach Eichler LLC, The Law Firm of De Pierro Radding LLC and The Law Firm of Arnall Golden Gregory LLC have all filed law suits against Insurance Office of America alleging Fraud and violations of Civil Racketeering “RICO.”



It is alleged that “RICO” Defendant Insurance Office of America engaged in predicate acts that occurred over a period of several years and participated in a pattern of racketeering activities by defrauding, and by conspiring against Plaintiffs in violation of either State or Federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations “RICO” Acts.



It is further alleged that Insurance Office of America has been involved in a scheme to illegally deceive and defraud commissioned employees, steal large accounts from employees, intimidate witnesses and manipulate the stock price of Insurance Office of America to the detriment of other shareholders for their own benefit.



Insurance Office of America has also come under scrutiny for allegations of mail fraud, wire fraud and issuing false certificates of insurance, as part of a pattern of Racketeering activity.



The lawsuits have alleged that Insurance Office of America fraudulently bills clients through charges disguised as “marketing fees & agency fees,” while “double billing” their unsuspecting and trusting customers.



Title 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) of the Federal RICO Act, states that it shall be unlawful for any person employed by or associated with any enterprise engaged in, or the activities of which affect, interstate or foreign commerce, to conduct or participate with, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of such enterprise’s affairs though a pattern of racketeering activity or collection of unlawful debt.



Here is a partial list of some of the Lawsuits against Insurance Office of America:



The actions included:



Georgia - 2013; Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company v. Bruce Eades, Insurance Office of America, et al. Case No. 2:13-cv-00209-RWS



New Jersey - 2017; Strenger v. Miner, John Ritenour, Heath Ritenour, Insurance Office of America et al. Case No. 2:17-cv-03332-KSH-CLW



Florida - 2019; Spagnuolo v. Insurance Office of America, Inc. et al. Case No. CACE-19-0102012



Florida - 2019; TNC Holdings US, LLC, J. David Naughton v. Insurance Office of America, Inc., IOA Group, LLC. et al. Case No. CACE-19-025606



Florida - 2020; Caswell v. Insurance Office of America, Inc., IOA Group, LLC. et al. Case No. CACE-20-001518



Defendants include: Insurance Office of America employees George “Tony” Tatum ("RICO" Defendant), Bruce Eades, John Wick ("RICO" Defendant), Jeff Lagos, Tina Choiniere, Lisa Quintero (RICO Defendant), Christopher Labrecque (RICO Defendant), Beth Schick ("RICO" Defendant), Gregory Masters, Jim Collier, and Thomas “Chip” Meyers. Former Insurance Office of America employees include Jeffrey Miner, Jennifer Miner and Mark Manfre ("RICO" Defendant). Insurance Office of America associated Defendants include, Don Clark Whitten and Grace Church of Greater Orlando.



