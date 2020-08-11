Lee Coles, Creative Director for We Sprinkle, Launches an Event for the Brand Makers and Creative Heads in London

Job Opportunities Press Releases We Sprinkle Press Release

Lee has initiated an event for the people behind the success and impact of ad films creators, brand makers, story tellers.

London, United Kingdom, August 11, 2020 --(



An event which will shed light on a well made social first strategy to grow brands combined with the discussions from the top minds in the field.



The place for the ideas to blend in and letting the creativity free is the need of the advertising market in 2021. This even brings together the experts and gurus of the media industry to discuss ideas and develop strategy for the future of advertising in London and in the UK as a whole. We Sprinkle is leading the way since 2017 in the field of social first content and video production for social media platforms. They help their brands to achieve multi fold growth in their ROI through advertising on the right channels.



We Sprinkle is a creative production studio based in E London. Shaking up the traditional agency formula, pushing creativity to max. They have organised the conference to bring in agencies together to share ideas and bring creativity to the table



Lee says, "Creating social first content for a brand is the ad strategy for 2021."



The event will be held in London on 8th June, 2021.



Lee Coles

+44 7911 123456



https://wesprinkle.com



