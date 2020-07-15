VDA Group and Hudini Announce New Guest Experience Offering

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vda Group Spa A.s.u. Press Release

Mankara is a hospitality specialized software product company that has been active since 2018. It is headquartered in Singapore and operates across MEA, North America, Europe and APAC. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- VDA Group, a specialist in the development and realisation of advanced solutions for integrated Room Management and Interactive Television systems, for the International hospitality industry for the last 40 years, is proud to announce the integration of its proprietary guest room management system, the Micromaster system with the Hudini Guest Experience platform from Singapore-based Mankara.The Micromaster system has been highly regarded for being a versatile tool which provides interfacing with Building Management Systems without taking excessive additional costs in its implementation and technology. Above all, Micromaster guarantees the best experience for guests.Hudini is a middleware technology platform for quick, low cost digital transformation of hotels, hospitals, senior care facilities.Bringing all of a property’s technology assets into its pre-integrated middleware platform for real-time data sharing and collaboration, Hudini provides a rich mobile and device-based guest engagement.The Micromaster-Hudini integration uses the already present Wi-Fi infrastructure in the Hotel for server-to-server data exchange and realizes the creation of the Hotel Mobile Application in which the guest will be able to manage their stay.Within the guest room, the control of lights, curtains, temperature, room service, and entertainment will all take place through a single and intuitive graphic interface. The Hudini application can be installed on a device in the room or downloaded directly to a mobile. This allows the guest to access the services offered by the hotel and to control the automation of their room seamlessly and efficiently.“VDA Group has been in the forefront to actively develop integrations with technologically advanced solutions thereby enhancing and uplifting guest experience,” concludes Anoop Paul, Chief Sales Officer – VDA Middle East. “Thanks to continuous research and development, today we are taking another important step in the path of global integration and we are ready to launch in the Middle East and Africa market.”VDA Group, born in 1980 in Pordenone, is a pocket multinational company. In 2018 it opened to a new financial investor to face the challenges of an increasingly complex market, moving from entrepreneurial to managerial management. With its 3000 hotels, of which 2500 built only in Italy, and 250 thousand Smart Rooms, VDA is confirmed as the market leader, covering over 35% of the national market. VDA is a growing group based on Italian excellence and global innovations that continues to work alongside hoteliers all over the world and to increase the service and products it delivers.Mankara is a hospitality specialized software product company that has been active since 2018. It is headquartered in Singapore and operates across MEA, North America, Europe and APAC. Contact Information Barbara Alvino

