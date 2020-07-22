Press Releases Prosperity Plus Management Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Prosperity Plus Management Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: Prosperity Plus Adds Merger & Acquisition Specialist

Smithtown, NY, July 22, 2020 --(



Prior to joining Prosperity Plus, Marin was an operations director for an independent business systems dealership. Her experience and expertise in financial management, dealership operations, vendor interactions, purchasing, human resources and staff leadership are a natural fit for the group as it continues to assist dealers navigate their way through the M&A process.



"I am very excited to have Ilene join our team," said Kahrs. "I have known her for more than 25 years and know she will be a great asset. Her knowledge and track record in the dealership environment and extensive experience with e-Automate will be a tremendous help. Ilene has already made an impact, jumping right in to assist our clients in navigating the Paycheck Protection Program."



Prosperity Plus offers a full range of merger and acquisition services as well as management consulting and marketing services. The company will be celebrating its 19th anniversary in July. For more information please contact Jim Kahrs at Prosperity Plus Management Consulting, Inc., 631-382-7762 or email jkahrs@prosperityplus.com Smithtown, NY, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Prosperity Plus has expanded its consulting team with the appointment of a new financial analyst and merger/acquisition support specialist with more than 35 years of experience in the business systems industry. Ilene Marin has taken up the newly created post at Prosperity Plus, reporting directly to Jim Kahrs, the president and founder of the consulting group.Prior to joining Prosperity Plus, Marin was an operations director for an independent business systems dealership. Her experience and expertise in financial management, dealership operations, vendor interactions, purchasing, human resources and staff leadership are a natural fit for the group as it continues to assist dealers navigate their way through the M&A process."I am very excited to have Ilene join our team," said Kahrs. "I have known her for more than 25 years and know she will be a great asset. Her knowledge and track record in the dealership environment and extensive experience with e-Automate will be a tremendous help. Ilene has already made an impact, jumping right in to assist our clients in navigating the Paycheck Protection Program."Prosperity Plus offers a full range of merger and acquisition services as well as management consulting and marketing services. The company will be celebrating its 19th anniversary in July. For more information please contact Jim Kahrs at Prosperity Plus Management Consulting, Inc., 631-382-7762 or email jkahrs@prosperityplus.com Contact Information Prosperity Plus Management Consulting

Tim Votapka

631-382-7762



prosperityplus.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Prosperity Plus Management Consulting