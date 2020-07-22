Press Releases Tahiti's Breeze Press Release

Receive press releases from Tahiti's Breeze: By Email RSS Feeds: Tahiti's Breeze Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Prevent Recreational Water Illnesses in Pools

New Pool Technology Keeps the Public Safe from Viruses and Microorganisms.

McKinney, TX, July 22, 2020 --(



Many people have discovered the consequences of not drinking purified water, but what about the water that enters your body through your eyes, ears, nose, and mouth from recreational water? According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), recreational water can be contaminated with microorganisms. In 2013, the CDC found contaminants more than half of the samples taken from public pools.



A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 outbreaks associated with recreational water. In addition, according to some doctors, many unexplained illnesses can be attributed to RWIs.



So, how do people have fun while swimming and still be protected? The Tahiti's Breeze pool technology will keep the public safe in the water.



View the Tahiti's Breeze's crowdfunding campaign here: https://bit.ly/39fURgx



This swimming pool technology was created by a talented biochemist. The water is filtered to eliminate micro contaminants like viruses, parasites, bacteria, and fungi to prevent illnesses. Natural compounds and different ultrasonic waves enable contamination to clump together for easy filtration. The water is then monitored 24/7 to detect threats.



In addition, this technology follows stringent international physicochemical and microbiological water quality standards. It is:



- eco-friendly

- uses 100 times fewer chemicals

- captures rainwater to fill the pool



According to the founder, Lynn Bryant, "Tahiti's Breeze will use the latest technological innovations to keep recreational water safe and the public protected from threats in the pool."



For contributions to Tahiti's Breeze, the company is offering many rewards, such as a VIP invite to the red-carpet grand opening, free tickets, an important health article, swag, and more. Visit the crowdfunding link above for more information.



About Tahiti's Breeze



Tahiti's Breeze is a future swimming pool park destination that will use a new patented, monitored pool filtration system and additives to clean the pool water from dangerous microorganisms and keep the public safe. It is currently raising funds to start development on Indiegogo. There will be multiple locations across the US. Go here for more information: https://tahitisbreeze.com/. McKinney, TX, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tahiti's Breeze, a clean-water, adventure pool destination, is launching its crowdfunding campaign today. This swimming pool features a revolutionary, patented technology that keeps the public safe from recreational water illnesses (RWIs) from viruses, parasites, and other microcontaminants in the pool. While the CDC says that the coronavirus does not transmit through swimming water, other outbreaks, viruses and microorganisms have proven to be detrimental in the pool. High levels of chlorine are toxic as well. This new technology makes pool safety a breeze.Many people have discovered the consequences of not drinking purified water, but what about the water that enters your body through your eyes, ears, nose, and mouth from recreational water? According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), recreational water can be contaminated with microorganisms. In 2013, the CDC found contaminants more than half of the samples taken from public pools.A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 outbreaks associated with recreational water. In addition, according to some doctors, many unexplained illnesses can be attributed to RWIs.So, how do people have fun while swimming and still be protected? The Tahiti's Breeze pool technology will keep the public safe in the water.View the Tahiti's Breeze's crowdfunding campaign here: https://bit.ly/39fURgxThis swimming pool technology was created by a talented biochemist. The water is filtered to eliminate micro contaminants like viruses, parasites, bacteria, and fungi to prevent illnesses. Natural compounds and different ultrasonic waves enable contamination to clump together for easy filtration. The water is then monitored 24/7 to detect threats.In addition, this technology follows stringent international physicochemical and microbiological water quality standards. It is:- eco-friendly- uses 100 times fewer chemicals- captures rainwater to fill the poolAccording to the founder, Lynn Bryant, "Tahiti's Breeze will use the latest technological innovations to keep recreational water safe and the public protected from threats in the pool."For contributions to Tahiti's Breeze, the company is offering many rewards, such as a VIP invite to the red-carpet grand opening, free tickets, an important health article, swag, and more. Visit the crowdfunding link above for more information.About Tahiti's BreezeTahiti's Breeze is a future swimming pool park destination that will use a new patented, monitored pool filtration system and additives to clean the pool water from dangerous microorganisms and keep the public safe. It is currently raising funds to start development on Indiegogo. There will be multiple locations across the US. Go here for more information: https://tahitisbreeze.com/. Contact Information Tahiti's Breeze

A. Lynn Bryant

214-724-0978



tahitisbreeze.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tahiti's Breeze