Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HubBroker Press Release

Receive press releases from HubBroker: By Email RSS Feeds: HubBroker Announces the Launch of Their EDI Integration App on Microsoft Appsource to Integrate EDI in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

HubBroker announces EDI integration app on Microsoft Appsource for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

New York, NY, July 22, 2020 --(



This new app will allow users to export invoices directly from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central system. HubBroker's customers will now be able to manage and automate channel compliance & fulfilment requirements by exporting invoices. HubBroker provides expert EDI solutions & services to their customers for achieving high operational efficiency with rapid growth.



Jens Toke, Founder at HubBroker said, "We are seeing that several businesses have been switching to cloud-based Microsoft ERP systems. HubBroker's iPaaS system is also cloud-based and is ideal for transforming business processes. Our platform enables enterprises to eliminate the need for manual data-entry and instead engage their staff in tasks that bring value to their business."



He said, "HubBroker aims to electronically integrate the entire value chain without involving personnel except for situations where business decisions are required. Our solutions accelerate business performance by enabling staff to focus on growing the business.



"With HubBroker's EDI solutions now available on the Microsoft AppSource, users can find us easily and quickly integrate our EDI services in their system. Our new app will provide users with a secure integration and seamless user experience inside Dynamics 365 ERP platforms." He said, "It will help our customers achieve immediate EDI compliance with their trading partners & various dropship vendor programs. Users can export invoices directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to our integration system, iPaaS and convert them to the desired format."



Jens added, "We are ensuring that our customers remain focused on driving more efficiency and profits from their operations rather than worry about EDI compliance with various trading partners and latest technology. We are constantly extending our list of supported systems to make sure that we meet all the EDI requirements of our customers, irrespective of the ERP or CRM technology they are using."



This new app by HubBroker for Microsoft Dynamics 365 allows users to:



- Activate all or specific customers to send invoices and credit notes.

- Automatically Export booked customer invoices to VANS (EDI), NemHandel and PEPPOL.

- Automatically export booked invoices to specific Customers/gateways (API, SFTP, FTP, DROPBOX, HTTP, AS2, emails etc.)

- Convert the Source format to destination format.

- Apply multiple configuration settings such as lookup options.

- Create customised notification settings (positive/negative email or SMS notifications)

- Send customer invoices in real-time. Schedule export invoice mechanism on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.



About HubBroker:

HubBroker ApS offers EDI Solutions & iPaaS integration platform to all types of small & large businesses. HubBroker has developed an iPaaS system, which reads and writes PDF and other formats automatically. They integrate their iPaaS with various ERP accounting platforms like e-conomic, Uniconta, Dinero, Billy, Opencart, Microsoft Dynamics, Amazon, Shopify, SAP, Magento, Alibaba, Debitoor, QuickBooks, Xero, Visma, Oracle, Tradeshift and many more. They are authorized partners of many online accounting systems in Denmark, USA, Canada and several European countries. New York, NY, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HubBroker has announced the availability of their EDI integration app on Microsoft Appsource, an online marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.This new app will allow users to export invoices directly from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central system. HubBroker's customers will now be able to manage and automate channel compliance & fulfilment requirements by exporting invoices. HubBroker provides expert EDI solutions & services to their customers for achieving high operational efficiency with rapid growth.Jens Toke, Founder at HubBroker said, "We are seeing that several businesses have been switching to cloud-based Microsoft ERP systems. HubBroker's iPaaS system is also cloud-based and is ideal for transforming business processes. Our platform enables enterprises to eliminate the need for manual data-entry and instead engage their staff in tasks that bring value to their business."He said, "HubBroker aims to electronically integrate the entire value chain without involving personnel except for situations where business decisions are required. Our solutions accelerate business performance by enabling staff to focus on growing the business."With HubBroker's EDI solutions now available on the Microsoft AppSource, users can find us easily and quickly integrate our EDI services in their system. Our new app will provide users with a secure integration and seamless user experience inside Dynamics 365 ERP platforms." He said, "It will help our customers achieve immediate EDI compliance with their trading partners & various dropship vendor programs. Users can export invoices directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to our integration system, iPaaS and convert them to the desired format."Jens added, "We are ensuring that our customers remain focused on driving more efficiency and profits from their operations rather than worry about EDI compliance with various trading partners and latest technology. We are constantly extending our list of supported systems to make sure that we meet all the EDI requirements of our customers, irrespective of the ERP or CRM technology they are using."This new app by HubBroker for Microsoft Dynamics 365 allows users to:- Activate all or specific customers to send invoices and credit notes.- Automatically Export booked customer invoices to VANS (EDI), NemHandel and PEPPOL.- Automatically export booked invoices to specific Customers/gateways (API, SFTP, FTP, DROPBOX, HTTP, AS2, emails etc.)- Convert the Source format to destination format.- Apply multiple configuration settings such as lookup options.- Create customised notification settings (positive/negative email or SMS notifications)- Send customer invoices in real-time. Schedule export invoice mechanism on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.About HubBroker:HubBroker ApS offers EDI Solutions & iPaaS integration platform to all types of small & large businesses. HubBroker has developed an iPaaS system, which reads and writes PDF and other formats automatically. They integrate their iPaaS with various ERP accounting platforms like e-conomic, Uniconta, Dinero, Billy, Opencart, Microsoft Dynamics, Amazon, Shopify, SAP, Magento, Alibaba, Debitoor, QuickBooks, Xero, Visma, Oracle, Tradeshift and many more. They are authorized partners of many online accounting systems in Denmark, USA, Canada and several European countries. Contact Information HubBroker

Jens Toke

+4525943777



www.hubbroker.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HubBroker Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend