Corisabella Doreli - WLDC Pattern Box Fall & Winter Collection Available September 1, 2020

Corisabella Doreli - WLDC Pattern Box Fall & Winter Collection for the entire family will be available September 1, 2020.





The current offers are valid from September 1, 2020 through to December 31, 2020, but please note quantities are limited. Free shipping and coupons are offered; visit www.mycd.life site for all terms and conditions of this sale.



On September 1, 2020, Corisablla Doreli will release the Fall and Winter WLDC Pattern Box Collection. Corisabella Doreli - WLDC Pattern Box is a creative, free spirited apparel and accessories collection of Louisiana style and elegance.



For 15 years, Aisha Simpson designed and sold custom apparel as a private designer for individuals who wanted a unique look. The new fall and winter collections are full of clean lines with a “Curvy Boho” feel. “The terms ‘Curvy Boho Style’ and ‘Urban Boho-elegance’ captures the essences of what we offer,” says Aisha. “The styles celebrate the true nature of company...peaceful with radical creative energy.”



Although the Louisiana style and culture fashion inspired styles are a must have this year, Aisha Simpson has definitely made her presence known with adding curvy sexiness, and modest lines and length. The featured looks of this season are the drop waist printed dresses, sweater knits, active wear, home goods, family DIY crafts, and the unforgettable PW Little Black Dress. The exhilarating collection of designer separates includes lifestyle apparel, home goods and so much more.



