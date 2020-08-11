PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
David Shapiro, Ph.D.

David Shapiro, Ph.D., American Psychologist in Singapore, Provides Quality Counseling and Psychotherapy to Discerning Western Expats


David Shapiro, Ph.D., has relocated his Psychologist practice from Orange County, California to Singapore's Central Business District. Dr. Shapiro is now a Full Member of the Singapore Psychological Society as well as continuing to be a Full Member of the American Psychological Association and licensed to practice as a Psychologist in California. David is receiving outstanding reviews for his work with teens, adults, couples, and families.

Singapore, Singapore, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- David Shapiro, Ph.D. is excited to announce relocating his Psychologist private practice to Singapore's Central Business District. Dr. Shapiro is a California Licensed Psychologist with over 20 years of experience providing individual, couples and family psychotherapy to adults and teens. He holds a Ph.D. from The University of Texas' APA Accredited Counseling Psychology Training Program. David also earned an M.A. in Developmental Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University. David Also is a full member of both the American Psychological Association and the Singapore Psychological Society. David's dedication to quality care and highly personalized success plans for each client has earned him years of consistently outstanding reviews for his clinical work. He is thrilled to make such psychological care available in Singapore where he focuses on caring for Western Expats and discerning locals. To schedule an initial session or to gather more information please contact his office at +6567790660 or feel free to email him personally at david@psynaptica.com.
Contact Information
David Shapiro, Ph.D.
+65 87629206
Contact
https://www.psychologytoday.com/sg/counselling/david-steven-shapiro-singapore-sg/763696

